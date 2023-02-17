 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
Daytona 500 is an elusive race for many drivers

The ultimate prize on NASCAR’s ultimate stage has eluded Kyle Busch throughout his professional career. Busch is winless in 17 starts in the Daytona 500. He will try to change his fortunes in the 65th running of “The Great American Race” on Sunday. 

By

Sports

February 17, 2023 - 2:45 PM

ARCA Menards Series driver Frankie Muniz speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images/TNS)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch peered at a handful of Powerball tickets left behind as part of a giveaway and was told he could have them.

“Better chances of winning that than the Daytona 500,” Busch cracked.

It’s easy to understand why Busch would feel that way. The two-time Cup Series champion is winless in 17 starts in NASCAR’s most prestigious race, a skid that’s more of a head-scratcher than a heartbreaker considering Busch has won at just about every track on the circuit.

