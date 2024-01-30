 | Tue, Jan 30, 2024
Even without star, K-State women continue to roll

The Kansas State Wildcats women's basketball team has tied a school record with 14 straight wins, and has ascended to No. 2 in the nation, even without star forward Ayoka Lee, who is out until February because of an ankle injury.

January 30, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie talks with Emilee Ebert (24) Rebekah Dallinger (14) and Serena Sundell (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Photo by AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — It would take some searching anywhere beyond the Flint Hills of central Kansas to find anybody who thought the Kansas State women’s basketball program would become a top-10 mainstay this season.

Might need even more luck to find someone who would have predicted this: After the Wildcats lost All-American forward Ayoka Lee to an ankle injury, which will keep her out about three more weeks, they have kept on winning.

With their hard-nosed victory over Big 12 newcomer BYU over the weekend, Kansas State climbed to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25, matching the best ranking in school history. The Wildcats are the first team in the history of the poll to go from unranked in the preseason to No. 2 at any point, according to Stats Perform.

