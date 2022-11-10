 | Thu, Nov 10, 2022
F1’s Hamilton committed to Mercedes

That Lewis Hamilton isn’t planning to retire anytime soon is not a surprise to teammate George Russell. He said Hamilton is dedicated to turning Mercedes around.

November 10, 2022 - 2:21 PM

A team technician shows off the Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes-AMG Petronas racing car during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest at Caesars on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images ***Note only would give first name of Justin

Lewis Hamilton is coming off a crushing defeat for a record eighth Formula One championship and on the verge of the first winless season of his 16-year career.

His Mercedes has been a beast to drive all season and a flaw in its design created a bouncing effect that causes his teeth to chatter and his back to ache. New teammate George Russell outranks him in the season standings — Russell is fourth, Hamilton is sixth — and a 24-race schedule is looming for next season, when Hamilton will be 38 years old.

Many thought he’d quit the sport when he lost last year’s F1 championship to Max Verstappen in a controversial series of calls in the December season finale at Abu Dhabi, but he returned for what will go down as arguably one of the most difficult seasons for the driver who holds the F1 record with 103 career victories.

