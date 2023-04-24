Humboldt Cubs host Walter Johnson Memorial

HUMBOLDT — An early first inning deficit was too much for the Humboldt High Cubs to overcome in an opening game loss to Central Heights. The Cubs took down Neodesha in their second game of the Walter Johnson Memorial Tournament on Friday.

In the opening round loss, the Cubs let a 2-0 deficit in the top of the first inning hinder them the rest of the way in a 5-4 loss. Humboldt then used some shutdown pitching from Trey Sommer and scored nine runs in the fourth inning in a 13-0 victory.

Game one — Central Heights