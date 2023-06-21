Indians walk it off to complete sweep

The Iola A Indians came from behind to sweep Independence at home Tuesday night.

The Indians (10-6) were helped out in game one by a Drake Weir two-run single to center field to score the winning two runs and hang on for a 10-7 victory. In game two, Nick Bauer delivered the game-winning hit with a three-run single to right field for the 6-5 win.

“He’s (Bauer) been struggling but he finds ways to get on base,” Iola head coach Jason Bauer said. “He came up clutch today and hopefully that’s what it takes to get him rolling. I told him he needed to look the other way, the second baseman was playing up the middle.”