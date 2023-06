TOPEKA — The Iola AA Indians American Legion enjoyed a successful weekend by winning the Kansas Senators Tournament in Topeka.

The Indians (4-0) swept their way through a four-game slate, capping it with a thrilling walk-off in the bottom of the eighth over the Topeka Senators. A pair of Iola pitchers combined to only allow one hit over 7.2 innings for a 1-0 win over Topeka.

Iola Indians vs. Ottawa — 3-1 win