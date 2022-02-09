Iola gallops past Buffalos

One night after a hard loss to Wellsville, Iola High School’s boys basketball got back in the win column on Tuesday, dominating Prairie View 67-53. Three Mustangs, Eli Adams, Landon Weide, and Tyler Boeken scored in double digits.

Iola was sluggish early, turning the ball over and letting the Buffalos run out to an 8-4 lead in the first. Iola quickly tied it when Weide hit a jumper to bring it even at 8-8. The Mustangs went on a run and were out to a 19-12 lead in a flash.

While the defense forced turnovers, the offense limited them to 10 all game, a huge improvement from the norm this season.