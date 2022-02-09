 | Wed, Feb 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola gallops past Buffalos

Iola's boys got back in the win column a night after losing a close one to Wellsville. Iola capitalized on mistakes and had success from the free throw line.

By

Sports

February 9, 2022 - 9:47 AM

Iola's Tyler Boeken drives to the hoop vs Prairie View Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

One night after a hard loss to Wellsville, Iola High School’s boys basketball got back in the win column on Tuesday, dominating Prairie View 67-53. Three Mustangs, Eli Adams, Landon Weide, and Tyler Boeken scored in double digits.

Iola was sluggish early, turning the ball over and letting the Buffalos run out to an 8-4 lead in the first. Iola quickly tied it when Weide hit a jumper to bring it even at 8-8. The Mustangs went on a run and were out to a 19-12 lead in a flash. 

While the defense forced turnovers, the offense limited them to 10 all game, a huge improvement from the norm this season.

Related
February 2, 2022
January 22, 2022
December 17, 2021
December 10, 2021
Most Popular