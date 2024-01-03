 | Wed, Jan 03, 2024
K-State rallies past Chicago St.

After trailing by as many as seven points in the first half, and carrying a 30-27 deficit into intermission, Kansas State put together an 8-0 run to defeat visiting Chicago State, 62-55, Tuesday.

January 3, 2024 - 1:56 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 19 points, Arthur Kaluma had a double-double and Kansas State came from behind to beat Chicago State 62-55 on Tuesday night.

Carter sank 6 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of his free throws for the Wildcats (10-3). Kaluma finished with 14 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. David N’Guessan pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Jahsean Corbett had 10 points and five rebounds by halftime, helping Chicago State take a 30-27 lead. Cam Carter had 11 points to help Kansas State rally from a 28-21 deficit to get within one possession. The Wildcats shot 35.7% before the intermission and made just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

