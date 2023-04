MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s pitching and defense let them down most in a pair of lopsided losses at Jayhawk-Linn on Thursday.

The Wildcats went down early in both games and couldn’t come up with much of anything offensively in a pair of 16-1 losses. Payton Scharff started at pitcher in game one before Haylee Lanham took the ball in a game two loss.

Game one