 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

MLB lockout talks end after 15 minutes and no deal

The MLB lockout is continuing after the two sides met for 15 minutes earlier this week. There is now a real threat of not only spring training, but also MLB opening day being moved

By

Sports

February 18, 2022 - 2:44 PM

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball’s lockout ended just 15 minutes after they resumed following a four-day break.

What was supposed to be the second day of spring training workouts instead was the 78th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. After just the sixth meeting on core economics since the lockout began Dec. 2, the sides had differing interpretations of the brevity: The union didn’t read much into the short session, and management attributed the lack of length to having nothing to talk about.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve had at bats longer than this meeting,” New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme tweeted.

Related
February 10, 2022
February 4, 2022
February 1, 2022
June 23, 2020
Most Popular