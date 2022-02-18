MLB lockout talks end after 15 minutes and no deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball’s lockout ended just 15 minutes after they resumed following a four-day break.

What was supposed to be the second day of spring training workouts instead was the 78th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. After just the sixth meeting on core economics since the lockout began Dec. 2, the sides had differing interpretations of the brevity: The union didn’t read much into the short session, and management attributed the lack of length to having nothing to talk about.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve had at bats longer than this meeting,” New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme tweeted.