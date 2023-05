LA CYGNE — The Iola High golf team picked up a second place finish at the Prairie View Invitational on Friday.

The Mustangs combined to shoot a 359. Louisburg won first place with a 355; Paola took third place, 362, Prairie View came in fourth place, 373; Wellsville and Jayhawk-Linn finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Brennen Coffield led the Mustangs and tied for first place after shooting an 83.