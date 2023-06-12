Mustangs going strong on golf summer tour

DERBY — A duo of Iola High golfers matched up at the Central Links Junior Tour at the Derby Country Club as well as the Wichita Junior Tour over the weekend.

Xander Sellman finished 13th place with an 82 and Chris Hollway came in 24th at the Central Links meet.

“Xander said his irons were good and he hit great tee shots but just couldn’t get any putts to fall,” Iola head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “Having two double bogeys and a triple on his card with an 82 total was evident of his putting struggles by not capitalizing on his birdie attempts.”