Nothing shy about Jackie Young’s game for Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young’s growth in her five years as a professional has garnered a reputation of being a relentless two-way player, while also earning her a pair of All-Star nominations and the WNBA 2022 Most Improved Player award.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half in Game Four of the WNBA final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young has made tremendous strides in her five years as a pro since going No. 1 in the 2019 draft.

As a rookie out of Notre Dame, she was a dynamic and predictable drive-to-her-right, mid-range specialist. She averaged 9.7 points per game over her first three seasons and improved progressively each year under then-coach Bill Laimbeer.

But when Becky Hammon arrived, and assistant Tyler Marsh was added to the coaching staff, little did Young know her game was about to take a long-range turn.

