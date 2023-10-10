Nothing shy about Jackie Young’s game for Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young has made tremendous strides in her five years as a pro since going No. 1 in the 2019 draft.

As a rookie out of Notre Dame, she was a dynamic and predictable drive-to-her-right, mid-range specialist. She averaged 9.7 points per game over her first three seasons and improved progressively each year under then-coach Bill Laimbeer.

But when Becky Hammon arrived, and assistant Tyler Marsh was added to the coaching staff, little did Young know her game was about to take a long-range turn.