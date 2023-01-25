No. 5 K-State falls to Iowa State

Kansas State was trying to extend its best start to a season since 1961-62. Iowa State improved to 11-0 at home. The Cyclones have not lost back-to-back games this season.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Iowa State shot 57.1% — including 62.5% in the second half — and scored 25 points off turnovers.

“It felt like as much as any game this year … it was our guys being so connected,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “And just making plays for one another.”