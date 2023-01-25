 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
No. 5 K-State falls to Iowa State

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) handles the ball at the top of the key at home against Wichita State on Saturday, December 3.

Kansas State was trying to extend its best start to a season since 1961-62. Iowa State improved to 11-0 at home. The Cyclones have not lost back-to-back games this season.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Iowa State shot 57.1% — including 62.5% in the second half — and scored 25 points off turnovers.

“It felt like as much as any game this year … it was our guys being so connected,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “And just making plays for one another.”

