 | Thu, Feb 15, 2024
Police: Shooting after rally seemed to stem from dispute among several people

Investigators continue to pore through information surrounding the shooting that killed one and injured 21 others following Wednesday's Super Bowl rally for the Kansas City Chiefs.

By

Sports

February 15, 2024 - 2:52 PM

A man is detained by law enforcement following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. On Thursday afternoon, two teenagers remained in custody, while a third person, an adult, was released. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A historic railway station on the edge of downtown Kansas City became the latest backdrop for a mass shooting as gunfire near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration sent terrified fans scrambling for cover and left 21 people wounded — including at least eight children — and a mother of two dead.

Wednesday’s shooting outside Union Station happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers who were in the building and nearby, including on top of nearby structures, said Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when the shots rang out.

“Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe,” Lucas said.

