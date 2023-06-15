 | Thu, Jun 15, 2023
Royals lose Pasquantino 

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will undergo season-ending surgery. First-year manager Matt Quatraro delivered the news before Wednesday night's series finale against Cincinnati

Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (R) congratulates first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino after hitting a home run in the first inning, October 5, 2022, at Progressive Field.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino has a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will undergo season-ending surgery, taking one of the best hitters out of the Kansas City lineup as it strives to turn around a miserable start to the season.

Pasquantino was hitting .247 with nine homers and 26 RBIs though his first 61 games, but he began feeling some discomfort in his shoulder during a game against Baltimore on June 9. He had an MRI exam Monday that revealed the extent of the injury.

“I was hoping for the best but probably more realistic expectations,” said first-year Royals manager Matt Quatraro, whose club went into Wednesday night’s series finale with the Cincinnati Reds with a majors-worst 18-49 record.

